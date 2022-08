Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 12 August 2022 00:00 Hits: 4

Many of the nearly 100 vendors at the Queens Night Market have refugee backgrounds.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2022/8/62f61a8c4/new-york-market-serves-food-showcases-citys-rich-cultural-heritage.html