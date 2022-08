Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 12 August 2022 00:07 Hits: 7

The situation at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has deteriorated rapidly to the point of becoming “very alarming,” Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi warned the Security Council on Thursday afternoon.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/08/1124532