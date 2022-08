Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Saturday, 06 August 2022 00:36 Hits: 7

Sam Aderubo started his company, Honey Pride, in Arua, northern Uganda, in order to make a positive impact on his community. With support from the UN, the business is taking off, providing work for hundreds of local beekeepers, many of whom are marginalized women and youth.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/08/1123862