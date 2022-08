Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 03 August 2022 16:04 Hits: 2

Amid growing restrictions on civic space and press freedoms in Cambodia, journalists are being increasingly subjected to various forms of harassment, pressure, and violence, according to a new report published on Wednesday by the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR).

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/08/1123912