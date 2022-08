Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 03 August 2022 16:37 Hits: 1

A cohort of independent UN experts has called on the Human Rights Council to launch an international investigation into the massive explosion in Beirut two year ago, with a view to securing justice for those who died and were injured.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/08/1123922