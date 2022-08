Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 03 August 2022 18:21 Hits: 3

Every effort must be made to support the Yazidi community in Iraq, the United Nations said on Wednesday, marking eight years since the extremist group ISIL launched a brutal assault on the religious minority.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/08/1123902