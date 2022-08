Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 01 August 2022 16:54 Hits: 0

It’s more critical than ever to begin life as a newborn being breastfed, according to the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Executive Director of UN Children’s Fund UNICEF.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/08/1123732