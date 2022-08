Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 02 August 2022 00:00 Hits: 5

Due to insufficient funding, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is unable to adequately respond to the rising humanitarian needs of refugees and internally displaced people in the Democratic Republic of the...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/briefing/2022/8/62e8daf74/funding-shortfall-forces-unhcr-cut-vital-programmes-dr-congo.html