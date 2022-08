Articles

Published on Wednesday, 27 July 2022

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres has strongly condemned an attack on peacekeepers serving in the Stablization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) which took place during violent demonstrations at the mission’s base on Tuesday. Two Indian police officers and a Moroccan ‘blue helmet’ were killed, and an Egyptian police officer injured.

