Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 29 July 2022 17:36 Hits: 3

Ten years since Jordan’s Za’atari camp opened its doors to 80,000 displaced Syrians, poverty now affects an increasing number of residents who face an uncertain future, the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, said on Friday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/07/1123632