Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 29 July 2022 20:37 Hits: 6

The arbitrary shutdown of hundreds of civil society organizations in Nicaragua is deeply concerning and will have a chilling effect on activists and human rights defenders across the country, UN-appointed independent human rights experts said on Friday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/07/1123662