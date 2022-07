Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Saturday, 30 July 2022 04:45 Hits: 6

Dekha Dewandana ran a thriving ‘homestay’ tourism property in Bali, and received UN-supported training which has helped him to maintain a high standard of hospitality. When COVID-19 hit Indonesia, his business was pushed to the verge of collapse and, after a bruising two-year period, it’s now slowly recovering.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/07/1123642