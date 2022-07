Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 28 July 2022 19:21 Hits: 6

According to the International Organization for Migration’s (IOM) 2021 Return and Reintegration Key Highlights published on Thursday, nearly 50,000 migrants were assisted to voluntarily return to their country of origin in 2021.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/07/1123542