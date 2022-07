Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 27 July 2022 16:51 Hits: 2

Türkiye’s decision to ditch a landmark international treaty to tackle violence against women and girls, could significantly set back efforts to tackle the problem, top UN-appointed independent rights expert said on Wednesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/07/1123402