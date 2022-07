Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 26 July 2022 20:40 Hits: 1

The UN Children’s Fund UNICEF, delivered supplies on Tuesday to help an estimated 50,000 children in the war-ravaged districts of Odesa, the crucial Black Sea port which Russia bombed on Saturday, just hours after signing a landmark deal to allow Ukrainian grain to reach millions of food insecure people across the world.

