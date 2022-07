Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 25 July 2022 04:19 Hits: 5

A young man whose community has been at the epicentre of the violence that has been raging between rival gangs in the troubled neighbourhood of Cité Soleil in the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, says that he goes to sleep and wakes in the morning to the sound of gunfire. Edwin*, is a youth leader in his community, part of a group which is supported by the UN Peacebuilding Fund.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/07/1123042