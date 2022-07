Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 22 July 2022 13:37 Hits: 3

From the Amazon to the Andes and the snowy depths of Patagonia, extreme weather and climate change are causing mega-drought, extreme rainfall, deforestation and glacier melt across the Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) region, according to a UN report published on Friday.

