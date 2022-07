Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Sunday, 17 July 2022 17:20 Hits: 1

The UN chief in his message to mark Monday's International Day in honour of Nelson Mandela, hailed the first Black President of post-Apartheid South Africa and racial justice icon, “a giant of our time”, who remains a “moral compass” for us all.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/07/1122682