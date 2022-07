Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 18 July 2022 04:15 Hits: 1

Afghans caught up in the devastating earthquake that hit the country on June 22, killing more than 1,000 and injured over 6,000 people, are sharing their traumatic stories.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/07/1122492