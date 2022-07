Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Saturday, 16 July 2022 15:56 Hits: 5

The UN human rights office said on Saturday it was deeply concerned by worsening violence in and around the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince and rising abuse at the hands of heavily armed gangs, against vulnerable local communities.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/07/1122662