Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Saturday, 16 July 2022 00:00 Hits: 4

With nearly 600,000 refugees and 400,000 internally displaced people, Chad remains a major host country despite facing its own socio-economic, political and security challenges.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2022/7/62d2a6894/unhcrs-grandi-urges-support-chad-confronts-multiple-crises.html