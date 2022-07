Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 13 July 2022 19:04 Hits: 1

The UN chief on Wednesday described progress between Russia and Ukraine on allowing the resumption of grain exports during UN-brokered talks in Türkiye, as a “ray of hope to ease human suffering and alleviate hunger around the world.”

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/07/1122452