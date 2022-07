Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Saturday, 16 July 2022 04:22 Hits: 3

Venezuela's rural, remote, indigenous communities have been particularly affected by COVID-19 and the country's socio-economic crisis; community gardens help Wayúu women from Rio Negro to make ends meet, and provide a haven from violence.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/07/1122472