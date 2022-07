Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Saturday, 09 July 2022 04:16 Hits: 4

Over the last 10 years, the number of people around the world who have been forced to flee their homes and become displaced in their own countries, has more than doubled. In the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the increase in internally displaced persons (IDPs) has been particularly stark, as Resident Coordinator Bruno Lemarquis, the senior UN official there, explains.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/07/1122162