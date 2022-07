Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 06 July 2022 16:51 Hits: 2

In the face of record food price inflation, skyrocketing fuel costs and widespread commodity shortages, some 6.26 million Sri Lankans, or three in 10 households, are unsure of where their next meal is coming from, according to the latest food insecurity assessment from the World Food Programme (WFP), released on Wednesday. 

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/07/1122042