Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 06 July 2022 18:15 Hits: 4

Following the killings of at least 23 Brazilians during police raids and checks, UN-appointed independent human rights experts called on Wednesday for urgent reforms against “racialized police brutality”.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/07/1122062