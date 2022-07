Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 05 July 2022 15:40 Hits: 0

A sharp increase in prices of essential goods in the Central African Republic (CAR) linked to war in Ukraine, will likely have a devastating impact on the already dire humanitarian situation there in coming weeks, the UN World Food Programme (WFP) said on Tuesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/07/1121952