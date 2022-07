Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Saturday, 02 July 2022

Suriname might be the smallest and least populated country in South America, but it is also one of the greenest. Considered a global leader in biodiversity conservation, with more than 90 per cent of its land surface covered by native forests, the nation’s unrivaled natural resources more than make up for its size.

