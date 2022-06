Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 29 June 2022 16:12 Hits: 2

A new United Nations report says that rapid urbanization was only temporarily delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the global urban population back on track to grow by another 2.2 billion people by 2050.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/06/1121632