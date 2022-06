Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 28 June 2022 14:26 Hits: 0

A “staggering” average of 71 verified grave violations a day, are committed against children by parties to conflict in more than 30 settings across Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Latin America.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/06/1121492