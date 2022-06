Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 28 June 2022

Between 1 March 2011 and 31 March 2021, 306,887 civilians were killed in the on-going war in Syria - the highest estimate yet of conflict-related deaths in the country, according to a new report published by the UN rights office (OHCHR) on Tuesday.

