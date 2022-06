Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 28 June 2022 17:18 Hits: 0

With the livelihoods of about 40 per cent of the world’s population living at or near a coast, the second day of the UN Ocean Conference under way in Lisbon focused on strengthening sustainable ocean-based economies, managing coastal ecosystems.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/06/1121562