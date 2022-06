Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 28 June 2022 21:51 Hits: 3

The “horrific conflict,” in Ukraine shows no signs of abating, the UN political and peacebuilding chief told the Security Council on Tuesday, pointing out that since her last update on 5 April, “countless Ukrainian civilians” have been killed in indiscriminate attacks, cities and towns levelled, and much of the country’s arable land “horribly disfigured by shelling”.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/06/1121592