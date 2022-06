Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 28 June 2022

UNHCR is supporting local authorities in the Somali Region of Ethiopia to provide urgent aid to thousands forced to leave in search of water during worst drought for 40 years.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2022/6/62bb2d014/ethiopian-families-struggle-survive-amid-record-drought.html