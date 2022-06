Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 24 June 2022

Leaders in Bosnia and Herzegovina must abandon divisive policies and focus on building an inclusive future for all, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said on Friday in the capital, Sarajevo, concluding an official visit to the country.

