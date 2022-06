Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Saturday, 25 June 2022 04:40 Hits: 3

Since the 1980s, a UN Environment Programme (UNEP) convention has been in place, dealing with pollution issues affecting the wider Caribbean region. Since then, the climate crisis has been added to the risks. Christopher Corbin, the acting coordinator for the UNEP Cartagena Convention Secretariat, told UN News that the focus of the Convention is shifting from policy to local action.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/06/1121112