Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Sunday, 26 June 2022 04:40 Hits: 5

Sargassum seaweed has blighted many of the beaches on Barbados for several years. Joshua Forte, a local entrepreneur, is convinced that it can be turned into a valuable commodity, and turned into highly effective, organic compost.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/06/1121232