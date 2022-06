Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 23 June 2022 18:02 Hits: 0

The island nation of Cabo Verde is facing record levels of food insecurity due to drought, the COVID-19 pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine, affecting some 181,000 people, or 32 per cent of the country, the World Food Programme (WFP) reported on Thursday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/06/1121162