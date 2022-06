Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 23 June 2022 18:46 Hits: 0

The devastating earthquake on Wednesday is just one of several emergencies facing Afghanistan, and continued dialogue with the Taliban de facto authorities remains the only way to address ongoing challenges in the country, the Security Council heard on Thursday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/06/1121122