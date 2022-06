Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 22 June 2022 16:33 Hits: 1

The Secretary-General issued a statement on Wednesday expressing his shock and outrage over reports that well over a hundred civilians have been killed in the past week, during attacks by armed extremists in central Mali, and further north.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/06/1121022