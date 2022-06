Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 22 June 2022 19:58 Hits: 1

The UN human rights office, OHCHR, is urging Iran to call off plans to amputate the fingers of eight prisoners convicted of burglary, Spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said on Wednesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/06/1121072