Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 20 June 2022 16:28 Hits: 5

The resolution of a civil conflict fuelled-displacement crisis in Côte d'Ivoire, that at its height forced more than 300,000 people to flee to neighbouring countries and beyond, is “a welcome bright spot amid a rising global trend of forced displacement”, said the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, on Monday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/06/1120832