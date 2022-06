Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 21 June 2022 19:47 Hits: 6

Global cooperation is critical to confront the surge in suffering due to conflict, climate disruption, hunger, the rising cost of living, and the COVID-19 pandemic. senior UN officials said on Tuesday at a meeting organized by the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) to strengthen delivery of humanitarian assistance.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/06/1120952