Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 21 June 2022 02:11 Hits: 5

The ocean holds the keys to an equitable and sustainable development path for all. This is the premise behind the UN Ocean Decade and it will be in the spotlight during several major international summits this year to promote ocean health, including the UN Ocean Conference, which is set to open soon in Lisbon, Portugal.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/06/1120652