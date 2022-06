Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 20 June 2022 00:00 Hits: 6

Stiller: "Protecting people forced to flee is a collective global responsibility. We have to remember this could happen to anyone, anywhere."

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2022/6/62b042174/world-refugee-day-unhcr-goodwill-ambassador-ben-stiller-calls-equal-treatment.html