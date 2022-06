Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Sunday, 19 June 2022 04:40 Hits: 0

In Colombia, decades of violence and armed conflict created significant obstacles to human development and sustainable peace. To encourage the private sector to move back into hard-hit areas, the UN is financing an innovative project that is supporting local businesses and providing sorely needed job opportunities.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/06/1120342