Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 16 June 2022 02:10 Hits: 8

As the UN marks theĀ International Day of Family RemittancesĀ on Thursday, there is concern that economic contraction and job losses in Russia - likely to now rise further as a result of sanctions imposed since the invasion of Ukraine - are already having an impact on remittance-dependent communities in Central Asia, according to experts with the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/06/1120502