Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 16 June 2022 00:00 Hits: 10

Despite some signs of progress, the speed and scale of forced displacement is outpacing solutions for refugees

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2022/6/62a9d2b04/unhcr-global-displacement-hits-record-capping-decade-long-rising-trend.html