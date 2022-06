Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 13 June 2022 19:48 Hits: 1

The political crisis unleashed in Myanmar following the 1 February military coup last year, has “opened new frontlines that had long been at peace,” the UN Special Envoy told the General Assembly on Monday, noting that challenges in the country have “both deepened and expanded dramatically.”

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/06/1120292