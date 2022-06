Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 10 June 2022 14:23 Hits: 8

Authorities in Brazil must step up efforts to find a British journalist and an indigenous rights activist who disappeared nearly a week ago in a dangerous remote area of the Amazon, the UN human rights office, OHCHR, said on Friday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2022/06/1120112